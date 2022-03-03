Nova Scotia announces three deaths, 421 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting three deaths related to COVID-19. Two men in their 70s in Eastern Zone and a man in his 80s in Central Zone died.

The province is also announcing there were six new hospital admissions and one discharge.

There are 46 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit; including 12 in ICU.

There are also 283 people in hospital who were identified as positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in hospital, admitted for COVID-19 but no long require specialized care, or contracted COVID-19 after being admitted in hospital.

Nova Scotia has 421 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 including 143 in Central Zone, 88 in Eastern Zone, 105 in Northern zone and 85 in Western Zone.

There are 2,514 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.