Nova Scotia Announces three deaths, 527 new cases of COVID-19

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported three additional deaths related to covid 19 after three people in the central zone, a man in his 60s, a man in his 80s, and a woman in her 80s, passed away.

The province also reported 527 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the estimated provincial total of active cases to 5,374.

There are 267 cases in Central Zone, 144 cases in Eastern Zone, 49 cases in Northern Zone and 67 cases in Western Zone.

There are 83 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 12 people in ICU. Of the 83 people in hospital, 77 were admitted during the Omicron wave. This is in addition to 66 people who were identified as positive upon arrival to hospital but were admitted for different medical reasons, and 107 people who contracted covid after being admitted to hospital.

During an update this afternoon, Premier Tim Houston said with 256 people in hospital with covid 19, it’s easy to see where pressure is mounting on the health care system. Speaking directly to health care workers, Houston said he understands the burden they are carrying.

Houston also mentioned the return to in-person classes in Nova Scotia public schools on Monday, adding he understands there were a few hiccups but he understands they were worked out. With that said, Houston also pointed to attendance numbers, noting a small percentage of parents kept their kids home for one reason or another and he respects and understands that decision.

Houston said doing things like vaccinations and limiting movement, helps protected essential workers like those in health and education.