Nova Scotia Announces Two Deaths from COVID-19; 170 New Cases

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting two deaths associated with COVID-19.

A woman and a man, both in their 80s in Eastern Zone died.

The province is also indicating five new hospital admissions and two discharges.

There are 44 people in hospital who were admitted to hospital for COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit, including 11 in ICU.

There are also 291 people in hospital who were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer need specialized care for COVID-19 or contracted the virus after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia has 170 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 64 in Central Zone, 42 in Eastern Zone, 25 in Northern Zone and 39 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 1,888 active cases of the virus.