Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board approves Town Point Consulting Application for Three Marine Aquaculture Licenses & Leases for oyster cultivation in Antigonish Harbour

The Nova Scotia Aquaculture Review Board has approved an application from Town Point Consulting for three marine aquaculture licenses and leases for oyster cultivation in the outer reaches of Antigonish Harbour.

The board okayed the company’s proposal following hearings in June and September. A total of 17 groups and individuals were granted Intervenor Status at the hearings.

The board also received written submissions from 143 individuals and businesses. The written comments touched on issues such as impact on tourism related businesses, sustainability, transparency and integrity of the applicant, economic impact, effect on the ecosystem, impact on recreational use of the harbour, views of the site from land impacting property values and the “industrialization” of Town Point.

The board, in a 34-page decision, says the approval is subject to the development by the company of the Farm Management Plan. The board says the plan must include mitigation measures for the piping plover, a shore bird native to the area; as well as monitoring of eel grass. The highest concentration of eel grass in the harbour is near one of the three licenses and leases.

The board also specified Town Point must also take steps to ensure its cages and equipment don’t intrude on existing wild oyster harvesting areas, and minimize any interference with a rarely used northern navigation route from the Harbour.