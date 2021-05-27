Nova Scotia Community College Announces Programming for the Upcoming Academic Year

The Nova Scotia Community College has unveiled its plans for the upcoming academic year.

NSCC officials say most programs will be offered in-person and on-campus. There will be some programs that will be blended, with a combination of in-person and online courses, while others will be offered completely online.

NSCC offers more than 130 programs at 17 campuses and learning centres. Locally there are campuses in Port Hawkesbury and Stellarton and a learning centre in Wagmatcook. Updates on programs, tuition, fees and program costs as well as student awards and financial aid can be found on the NSCC’s website.

College officials say they will continue to be guided by Public Health as the pandemic evolves.

NSCC will celebrate the achievements of the 2021 class with a virtual convocation on Saturday, October 23rd.