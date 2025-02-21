Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureaux Welcomes Legislature that will allow NSCC to Grant Degrees

The president of the Nova Scotia Community College Don Bureaux is welcoming provincial government legislation that would allow NSCC to confer degrees.

The bill, tabled in the legislature this week is part of a package that deals with five pieces of legislation in post-secondary education, including amendments to the Community College Act.

Bureaux says it’s an exciting evolution for the Nova Scotia Community College. Bureaux says NSCC has partnerships with universities allowing students to complete a degree, but this development will strengthen those relationships further.

On the question of when the NSCC will begin offering degree programs, Bureaux says that still has to be determined. Bureaux says NSCC will review what the workplace, workforce and the economy in the province needs and develop degree programs that meet those needs.