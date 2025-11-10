Nova Scotia Energy Board Approves Construction of Community Solar Gardens in Antigonish, Berwick and Mahone Bay

The Nova Scotia Energy Board approved applications from three Nova Scotia towns, including Antigonish, for the construction of Community solar gardens.

In a decision issued earlier this afternoon, the energy board states the Towns of Antigonish, Berwick, and Mahone Bay applied to the Nova Scotia Energy Board for approval to construct solar gardens under section 35 of the Public Utilities Act.

In the decision released Friday, the board states they found the projects to be justified, adding they will likely provide economic and strategic benefits to electricity customers in the towns, and approved the projects.