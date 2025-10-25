Nova Scotia Energy Board Invokes Interrupter Clause to raise Diesel Price

If you have a diesel powered vehicle, you will be paying more at the pump.

The Nova Scotia Energy Board invoked the Interrupter Clause to raise diesel by 8.6 cents a litre . The board says it made the change due to significant shifts in the market price for diesel oil.

Diesel ranges from $1.65.8 to $1.68.1 a litre in the eastern mainland and Port Hawkesbury. For the rest of Cape Breton it goes from $1.66.6 to $1.68.9

The price of gasoline is unchanged.