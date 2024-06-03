Listen Live

Nova Scotia Environment Department approves proposed Expansion of Pictou County Quarry

Jun 3, 2024 | Local News

S. W. Weeks Contracting has been given the green light by the province’s Environment Department to proceed with its plans to expand the Six Mile Brook Pit in Pictou County. The approval was given by department minister Tim Halman in a decision with conditions issued today. The company registered the proposed expansion for an environmental assessment in April.

S. W. Weeks has owned the existing pit for 27 years. The company says the land associated with the expanded pit will occupy a maximum area of 20.5 hectares, which includes the existing pit. It expects the expansion will allow it to extract about 500,000 cubic metres of material. The expansion is expected to have a lifetime of 10 to 20 years. The material in the pit will be used for aggregate for road construction in the Pictou County area


