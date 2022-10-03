Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture Assessing Damage Caused by Fiona

Alicia King, second vice president, of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, said they are still

trying to assess all of the damage done to the industry caused by post-tropical storm Fiona. Some of the big damages, like roofing issues, toppled silos, and ruined crops, is obvious. However, some of the impacts won`t be fully known until cleanup is done or at least started.

She pointed to a big issue with the maple industry, noting the loss of sugar-woods is beyond compare, noting you don`t just rebuild a tree.

King also noted the issues surrounding farms with no power, with restoration times still potentially days out, and even getting to properties.

As a federation, they are working with the department of agriculture and other stakeholders within the farming community, and submitted a number of requests to EMO. At this point, they are concerned about items such as food security and animal welfare.

She said everyone needs to keep working together and the federations is cooperating with government to ensure agriculture is included in any relief plans.