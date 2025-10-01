Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture Holding Regional Town Hall Style Meetings on the ongoing Drought, including one in Antigonish

The Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture is hosting a series of regional town hall style meetings related to the ongoing drought conditions, including one this week in Antigonish. Alicia King, president of the federation, encourages farmers to show up and have their voice heard.

A release from the federations states they will have support staff available, including representatives from the federation’s environmental farm plan, farmer wellness, and emergency management teams, along with representatives from the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture, the Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board, Farm Credit Canada, and Crop and Livestock Insurance.

The Antigonish meeting is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the John Paul Centre on Thursday