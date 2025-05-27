Last week, the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture hosted the second annual Ministerial Roundtable on Agriculture, co-chaired by the Nova Scotia Department of Agriculture.

Antigonish County native Alicia King, president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture, said the idea behind the round tables is to bring industry and government together to help the ministers understand where the lens of agriculture fits into their respective fields and all of Nova Scotia.

As for discussion topics at the roundtable, King pointed to the federation’s Foundations for Growth Report, and the three main topics within; healthy school food, economic growth, and the protection of agricultural land and supporting farm transition. King noted a strong agricultural sector isn’t just about farming, it’s about feeding families, strengthening communities, and building a foundation for Nova Scotia’s Future.

With the meeting featuring six ministers and 15 industry representative, King said they realized the conversation was a powerful reminder of what’s possible when people come together for a shared purpose.