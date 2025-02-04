Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture President Alicia King Urges Residents to Shop Local

With the US threatening tariffs of 25 per cent on Canadian goods, the head of the Nova Scotia Federation of Agriculture said as a province and as a country we need to look at what local goods are available.

Alicia King, president of the NSFA, said they are encouraging residents to shop local.

King also pointed to the province`s Nova Scotia Loyal program as a means of helping identify Nova Scotia products, and suggested now is the time to boost that program. King, who along with husband Danny operate Six Maples Farm in Antigonish County, said the situation seems to change quickly with new information continuing to come out.

King said the federation wants consumers to know that there are a lot of agricultural products made in Nova Scotia, and asked people to support those producers.