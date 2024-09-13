Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 Launches New Mobile App to Keep Nova Scotians Connected to the Draw

The Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 has launched a new mobile app to allow Nova Scotians to remain connected to the draw, track the updated jackpot in real time, and get alerted on the latest winners.

Andrew Wallis, captain of the Amherst Fire Fighter’s Association, said they wanted to find another way to reach out to customers.

Beginning in 2020, the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 includes over 280 fire departments and agencies across the province. The various departments use funds raised by the 50/50 to purchase equipment, and update and upgrade services and training.

Last year, the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 awarded a record breaking $1.9 million prize, the largest 50/50 prize ever in the province. It is the largest weekly 50/50 in North America. Wallis said they didn’t think they were going to get this kind of participation when they started. He said it has meant a lot to fire departments, particularly rural ones, across Nova Scotia.