Nova Scotia Government Announces Plans to Add or Replace 2,200 more Long Term Care Rooms

The province has committed to add or replace 2,200 more long term care rooms across Nova Scotia by 2032. That’s in addition to about 3,500 new and replacement rooms that are expected by 2027.

The Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care Barbara Adams says the new and replacement rooms will reduce the pressure on hospitals and emergency rooms.

Adams says all new living spaces will be single rooms, each with its own private washroom.

Locally, upgrades at local long-term care facilities include the St. Anne’s Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat, to be completed in 2026. Improvements to the RK MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, Foyer Pere Fiset in Cheticamp, Glen Haven in New Glasgow and Valley View Villa in Stellarton will be ready for occupancy in 2027.