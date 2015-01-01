Nova Scotia Government Commits $2 million for Black-Led Community Housing Initiatives

The province is adding $2 million to its Community Housing Growth Fund for Black-led community housing initiatives.

Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr says government is aware African Nova Scotians have been historically under-served when it comes to housing opportunities. He says the new money will help the growth of Black-led community housing organizations so they can create homes that address their unique needs.

Grants for Black-led housing initiatives are approved by a dedicated selection committee that includes African Nova Scotians.

To date, 56 community housing projects in the province have received close to $2.25 million in grants through the Community Housing Growth Fund since 2022.