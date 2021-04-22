Nova Scotia Government takes steps to Designate 61 Wilderness areas, Nature Reserves and Provincial Parks

Today, Earth Day, the Rankin government announced intentions to designate 61 more

wilderness areas, nature reserves and provincial parks across the province

The province will be consulting with Nova Scotians on these proposed sites. A 60-day, online consultation will launch soon, and Nova Scotians will be notified.

The proposed local sites for consultation include expansions for the Fourchu Coast Wilderness Area and the Trout Brook Wilderness Area, as well as Black Duck Cove Provincial Park, Cape Jack Provincial Park, Marble Mountain Provincial Park, and Ross Ferry Provincial Park.

The following proposed sites will go through consultation:

— Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area (expansion), Halifax Regional Municipality

— Devil’s Jaw Wilderness Area (expansion), Hants County

— Fourchu Coast Wilderness Area (expansion), Richmond County

— Trout Brook Wilderness Area (expansion), Inverness County

— Upper Tantallon Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Port La Tour Provincial Park, Shelburne County

— Carters Beach Provincial Park, Queens County

— Black Duck Cove Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— Cape Jack Provincial Park, Antigonish County

— Cookville Provincial Park, Lunenburg County

— Marble Mountain Provincial Park, Inverness County

— Ross Ferry Provincial Park, Victoria County

The following sites are also intended for protection:

— Douglas Meadow Brook Wilderness Area, Colchester County

— Eighteen Mile Brook Wilderness Area, Queens County

— East River St. Marys Nature Reserve, Guysborough County

— Minard Brook Nature Reserve, Queens County

— Ponhook Lake Nature Reserve, Queens and Lunenburg Counties

— South Branch Meadows Nature Reserve, Colchester County

— Sugar Harbour Islands Nature Reserve, Guysborough County

— Tobacco Island Nature Reserve, Guysborough County

— Andrews Island Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— Belfry Beach Provincial Park, Cape Breton

— Big Pond Beach Provincial Park, Cape Breton

— Blind Bay Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Brule Shore Provincial Park, Colchester County

— False Bay Provincial Park, Richmond County

— Hay Cove Provincial Park, Richmond County

— Herring Cove Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Mackenzie Beach Provincial Park, Pictou County

— Mahoney Beach Provincial Park, Antigonish County

— Merigomish Provincial Park, Pictou County

— Mickey Hill Provincial Park, Annapolis County

— Lower East Chezzetcook Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Paces Lake Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— Petit-de-Gras Provincial Park, Richmond County

— Port L’Hebert Provincial Park, Queens County

— Point Michaud Beach Provincial Park, Richmond County

— Port Shoreham Beach Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— Tor Bay Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— Uisge Bn Falls Provincial Park, Victoria County

— Ainslie Point Provincial Park, Inverness County

— Baker Inlet Provincial Park, Shelburne County

— Blanche Provincial Park, Shelburne County

— Blomidon Lookoff Provincial Park, Kings County

— Bulls Head Provincial Park, Shelburne County

— Cape George Provincial Park, Antigonish County

— Cockscomb Lake Provincial Park, Hants County

— Fundy Provincial Park, Annapolis County

— Gaspereau River Provincial Park, Cape Breton

— Irish Cove Provincial Park, Richmond County

— Kingsburg Beach Provincial Park, Lunenburg County

— MacCormack Provincial Park, Victoria County

— MacCormacks Beach Provincial Park, Halifax Regional Municipality

— MacElmon’s Pond Provincial Park, Colchester County

— New Harbour Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— North Mountain Provincial Park, Annapolis County

— Orangedale Provincial Park, Inverness County

— Pearts Cove Provincial Park, Guysborough County

— Pinehurst Provincial Park, Lunenburg County

— Roseway Beach Provincial Park, Shelburne County

— Trout Brook Provincial Park, Inverness County