The province is hosting three virtual information sessions this week to answer questions from Nova Scotians on Artificial Intelligence data centres.

The sessions will be held tonight (Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p-m and Thursday afternoon at 2 p-m. The sessions will be live-streamed, recorded and posted on the Nova Scotia Government’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The sessions will be led by the Energy Deputy Minister Stephen MacDonald and Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change Lora MacEachern. Representatives of Everwind, who plan to build an AI Data Centre in Point Tupper and Richmond County will also participate. They will respond to questions submitted in advance to datacentrequestions@novascotia.ca and will be making randomized calls to Nova Scotians to take their questions.

Premier Tim Houston says the province’s position on AI Data Centres is very clear and doesn’t compromise on its existing rigorous standards. Houston adds these data centres can’t drive up power rates for Nova Scotians or come at the expense of our environment. He says there is a lot of misinformation circulating and the province wants to ensure Nova Scotians have their questions answered by the experts overseeing this work.