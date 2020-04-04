Nova Scotia Government Identifies 29 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health officials say 29 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Friday. They say while most cases in the province have been connected to travel or a known case, it is now known there is community spread.

To date, the province has 236 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Those who have tested positive range in age from under 10 to over 80. Four people are in hospital and 50 have recovered from the virus. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. To date the province has 8,964 negative test results.

The province says it is now more important than ever for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to public health orders and directives; practising good hygiene, maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet from others, limit essential gatherings to no more than five people and stay at home as much as possible.