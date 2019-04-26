Nova Scotia Government improves assistance for Out of Province Medical Care

The Department of Health is offering more help to residents who need to travel and stay out of province for medical care.

Today the provincial government announced an increase to the travel and accommodations

assistance policy, which will now offer $2,500 in assistance for residents requiring relocation longer than a month. This is an increase of $1,000 and is retroactive to April 1. Travel assistance up to $1,000 is also available for patients and caregivers.

Patients must be pre-approved for an insured medical service that is not available in Nova Scotia in order to qualify.

Health and Wellness Minister Randy Delorey pointed to lung transplants, noting they are one of the medical services the province doesn’t provide. He said those patients require service in Ontario and it means spending a significant amount of time there, noting it’s an average of five to six months. The minister said they also cover flights.

A release from the province showed 173 people received $403,300 in assistance under the policy in 2017-2018.