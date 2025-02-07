Nova Scotia Government Launches Business Survey and Hotline on Potential Tariffs from USA

The provincial government announced a business survey and hotline relating to potential tariffs from the US.

With threats of the US imposing tariffs on Canadian goods on hold until at least March 4, Nova Scotia Premier and Pictou East MLA Tim Houston announced help for Nova Scotia Business owners in the form of a survey and hotline.

The survey, available at novascotia.ca/tariffs , will allow business owners to share information about barriers to expanding into interprovincial or international markets, and allow provincial government to use that information as it moves forward with its tariff response.

With the tariff hotline at: 1-800-670-4357, business can call for information and receive a callback from a business navigator if a follow-up is needed. Residents with questions needing a follow up should leave their name, email address and phone number.

Houston said the government, along with residents, is concerned about the tariffs, adding we need to make sure the pause is made permanent.

Houston said he and other government officials met with chambers of commerce form across the province recently, which was where the survey started. He said Nova Scotians are his only concern, and the province is focussed on supporting them.