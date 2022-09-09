Nova Scotia Government posts surplus in 2021-2022 Fiscal Year

The province ended the 2021-2022 fiscal year in the black.

Figures released this morning by Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster show the province posted a surplus of $350.9 million . Government had projected a $584.9 million deficit in last year’s budget.

That was later updated to a forecasted surplus of $107.7 million.

Revenues were up $1.3 billion from the budget estimate, mainly due to increases in tax revenues, offshore license forfetutres, investment income and federal transfers.

Expenses were $386.3 million higher than projected, due mainly to increased healthcare expenses during the pandemic, other COVID-19 supports to aid in recovery efforts, additional municipal transfers and university infrastructure funding.