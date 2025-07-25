Nova Scotia Government to spend $12.8 million to Upgrade Provincial Parks

The Nova Scotia Government has announced $12.8 million in upgrades to 40 of its provincial parks including several in the local area.

The improvements include paved roads, natural playgrounds, washrooms, beach access, trail improvements as well as parking lot, water and septic upgrades.

The largest renovation locally is Pondville Beach Provincial Park near Arichat, with $1.1 million set aside for a new parking lot, a new toilet/change house building, and beach stabilization with recreational access.

Battery Provincial Park in St. Peters will receive upgrades to coastal monitoring and its water system, costing $250,000.

There’s also $200,000 for a new dump station at Whycocomagh Provincial Park.

All camping parks will receive internet service improvements at a cost of $100,000 and $50,000 will be spent at multi-use day-use parks for new entrance signs.

More than one million people visited provincial parks in 2024. There were 95,150 overnight stays at campsites, a 10 per cent increase from 2023.