Nova Scotia Government Unveils 2024-25 Capital Plan

The Nova Scotia government released it Capital Plan for 2024-25 Wednesday, and the plan includes investments of more than $1.6 billion in healthcare facilities, new housing projects and other priorities.

In a release, Inverness MLA and Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster stated he is pleased the plan supports efforts to build more housing faster and includes the first new funding for public housing construction in more than 20 years.

The capital plan supports More, Faster: The Action for Health Build plan with investments including $301.7 million for the Halifax Infirmary expansion and Cape Breton Regional Municipality healthcare redevelopment project, $53.1 million for electronic health records, and $22 million for Nova Scotia Health to repair and replace medical facilities

The capital plan also includes $483.3 million for projects outlined in the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan, including $55 million for gravel roads.