Nova Scotia Government’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Energy Efficiency Innovation Fund Supports several Local Projects

The province’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Energy Efficiency Innovation Fund announced support for a number of projects including three in the local area.

The fund, a $6.5 million three year program supporting projects reducing greenhouse gas emissions for fisheries and aquaculture operations, offered $250,000 to implement an electric boat and electric forklift for the Bill and Stanley Oyster Company. Havre Boucher Seafoods is getting $250,000 to implement a fully electric aluminum work boat with charging capability, while the Strait of Canso Superport Corporation is also getting $250,000 toward a charging station for electric vehicles.

The province is now accepting applications for the fund’s second round, and the deadline to apply is April 11