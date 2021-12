The province is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and 92 recoveries since the last update on Friday.

The Health and Wellness Department says there are 38 new cases in Central Zone, six in Northern Zone and one in Eastern Zone. There is a cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone. There’s also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of the Northern Zone.

There are 153 active cases of COVID-19; 11 people are in hospital including four in ICU.