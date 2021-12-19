Nova Scotia has 476 New Cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting a record-high 476 new cases of COVID-19. The previous single-day case increase of 426 cases was recorded Saturday. It is the fourth day in a row Nova Scotia has posted new record high single-day case increases.

There are 333 new infections in Central Zone, 82 in Eastern Zone, 43 in Northern Zone and 18 in Western Zone.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 8,837 tests.

There is no information available on the number of active cases, how many Nova Scotians are in hospital, or statistics on how many have recovered from the virus.