Nova Scotia has 54 people in COVID-19 designated Units in Hospital, 214 new Cases

There are 54 people in hospital in Nova Scotia who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a designated unit. That’s down from 60 people on Saturday. There are 12 people in ICU.

There are 312 others in hospital with the virus, identified as positive upon arrival at a medical facility but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require care in a COVID-19 unit or contracted COVID-19 after they arrived in hospital.

The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions and discharges is not available.

Nova Scotia has 214 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 61 in Central Zone, 45 in Eastern Zone, 53 in Northern Zone and 55 in Western Zone.