Nova Scotia has one death 389 new Cases of COVID-19

There has been another death in Nova Scotia related to COVID-19. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the latest death is a child, aged 5 to 11. To date, 167 people have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province had 10 new hospital admissions from COVID-19 and 12 discharges

There are 82 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 11 people in ICU.

There are also 273 people who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason, or were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care; or who contracted COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia has 389 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; including 162 in Central Zone, 48 in Eastern Zone, 79 in Northern Zone and 100 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 3,153 active cases of the virus. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,385 tests.