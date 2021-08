There are seven new cases of COVID-19 and two recoveries. Five of the cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel. Three of the cases are from earlier this year and were identified during a review of data.

One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel.

Another case is in Eastern Zone is a close contact of a previously reported case.

There are now 24 active cases of the virus; one person is in ICU.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,888 tests.