Nova Scotia has Six Deaths Related to COVID-19, 226 new Cases

The province is reporting six deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say a woman in her 60s in the Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Central Zone, a woman in her 70s in Western Zone, a woman in her 80s in Western Zone , a man in his 80s in Northern Zone and a man in his 90s in Northern Zone.

The province is also reporting seven new hospital admissions and three discharges.

There 74 people who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes eleven people in ICU.

In addition, there are 287 who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital, but were admitted for another medical reason, admitted because of COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care, or who contracted COVID-19 after arriving in a medical facility.

The province has also announced 226 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; with 123 in Central Zone, 19 in Eastern Zone, 28 in Northern Zone and 56 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia has an estimated 2,615 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,872 tests.