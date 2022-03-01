Nova Scotia has two COVID-19 deaths and 217 new cases

The province is reporting two deaths related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials says a woman in her 70s and a woman her 90s, both in Central Zone died.

The province is also reporting four new hospital admissions and two discharges.

There are 48 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit. That includes 11 people in hospital.

There are also 288 others in hospital who were identified as positive upon arrival at hospital but were admitted for another medical reason, no longer require care in a COVID-19 designated unit or contracted the virus after being admitted to a medical facility.

The province is also reporting 217 new lab-confirmed cases, including 97 in Central Zone, 33 in Eastern Zone, 34 in Northern Zone and 53 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 2,031 active cases of COVID-19.