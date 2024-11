Nova Scotia Health is reaching out to residents about an exposure of whooping cough at Kids First- Antigonish between November 4 and 6. Children and adults who attended during those dates may have had close contact.

A release from Nova Scotia Health states the risk of becoming seriously ill is low, adding children who recevied their infant/childhood immunizations are usually well protected. For people exposed, symptoms may develop with 7-10 days of exposure, though it can take 20 days.