Nova Scotia Health and Wellness department officials identify Three New Cases of COVID-19

There are now three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there is one case in the Eastern Zone, one in Northern Zone and one in Central Zone. The infections in Eastern and Northern Zone are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. In Central Zone it is a close contact of a previous case. All three are self-isolating as required. There are 38 active cases of the virus, one less than Saturday. Two people are in hospital, both in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed a record 4,839 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday. The previous high was 4,125 on November 30th. The average number of daily tests for the past seven days is 2,808.