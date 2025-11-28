Nova Scotia Health Announces Temporary Closures of several local Hospital Emergency Departments

Nova Scotia Health announced temporary closures at some emergency departments in Nova Scotia’s Eastern Zone between November 28 and Dec. 5.

The emergency department at Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso will close today, November 28 at 10 a.m. and reopen Friday, Dec. 12 at 12 p.m.

Virtual urgent care is available onsite Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.; Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Thursday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Urgent treatment clinic at Eastern Memorial Hospital is open on Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment only. Call 902-366-3268 to make a same-day appointment. Phone lines open at 8 a.m. both days.

Virtual urgent care available at Guysborough Memorial Hospital daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours subject to change. Patient registration ends 30 minutes before closing.

Canso Medical Clinic is open Monday, Dec. 1 to Friday, Dec. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment only. Call 902-366-2633 when the clinic is open to make an appointment.

The emergency department at Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston will close Saturday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m. and reopen on Monday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. It will close again on Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m.; and then reopen Thursday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. It will close again on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. and reopen Monday, Dec. 8 at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911.

Urgent treatment centres in North Sydney and Baddeck are open, by appointment only, for patients with unexpected but non-life-threatening health concerns. Hours subject to change. Visit www.nshealth.ca/urgenttreatmentcentre for more information including hours of operation.

For non-urgent care, please call your family doctor/primary care provider.

For general health advice and information call 811, which is a service offered 24 hours a day, seven days a week by experienced registered nurses. The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.