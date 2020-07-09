Nova Scotia Health Authority announces Short-Term Plan for Hospital Emergency Departments in Guysborough and Canso

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says it has developed a short-term plan for the operations of the emergency departments at Guysborough Memorial Hospital and the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso.

The NSHA says after discussions with nurses and physicians that staff the two ED’s, there’s been

agreement to return to 24/7 operations over the next few weeks daily at Eastern Memorial Hospital and on intermittent days at Guysborough Memorial.

At Eastern Memorial Hospital , the emergency department will be open 24 hours daily starting today and will continue to operate 24/7 until July 27th.

At Guysborough Memorial Hospital, the emergency department will close overnight tonight as had been previously announced. However the emergency department will operate 24/7 over the weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The emergency department at Guysborough Memorial will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13th. It will then be open 24/7 on Tuesday, July 14th and Thursday, July 16th; July 20th, July 22nd and July 24th, 25th and 26th.

Emergency Departments at both facilities are open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Updates on emergency department closures will be posted weekly on the NSHA’s web site, www.nshealth.ca