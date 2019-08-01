Nova Scotia Health Authority announces Temporary Emergency Department Closures

A release from the Nova Scotia Heath Authority today announced a number of temporary ER closures across the province, include at three local hospitals.

The ER at the Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck will close Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. until Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m., then again on Sunday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m.; until Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 a.m., and yet again on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. until Friday, Aug. 9 at 8 a.m.

The ER at the Strait Richmond Hospital will see a shut down between 8 a.m. on August 3, and 8 a.m. on August 12.

The ER at the Eastern Memorial Hospital in Canso remains open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily, with no overnight coverage.