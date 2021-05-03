Nova Scotia Health Authority announces Visitor Restrictions at its Facilities

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is imposing further visitor restrictions at its facilities to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

Effective immediately there’s a limit of two designated support per day and only one at a time for palliative care and other patients nearing end of life, patients receiving medical assistance in dying, and children under 18 admitted to hospital.

One designated support person is permitted for labour and birth and children under 18 in outpatients.

One designated support person per week is allowed for hospital inpatients and outpatients including patients arriving for cancer care, emergency and ambulatory clinics, appointments or procedures.