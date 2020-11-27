Nova Scotia Health Authority changes Booking Procedures for Blood Collections at four local Hospitals

The Nova Scotia Health Authority has announced changes to how local residents can book appointments for blood collections at St. Martha’s Regional, Eastern Memorial, Guysborough Memorial and St. Mary’s Memorial Hospitals. The NSHA says effective immediately, local residents can book their appointments by calling 1-855-867-8821. For those living in the Antigonish area, appointments can been booked by calling 902-867-8821.

The line is open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Appointments will no longer be able to be booked by using local lab numbers for Guysborough Memorial, Eastern Memorial or St. Mary’s Memorial Hospitals.

Bookings can also be made by logging on to booking.nshealth.ca.