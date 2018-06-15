Nova Scotia Health Authority looks for New Members for Patient Family and Public Advisory Council

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is looking to fill five spots on its twelve member Patient Family and Public Advisory Council. The council which has been in place for the last 18 months, provides feedback on a number of topics including primary heath care, ethics, policy and planning.

They are looking for people from Cape Breton, Antigonish or Guysborough, as well as other parts of the province who have a variety of patient, family and community health service related experiences and who are interested in making what the NSHA calls a “positive contribution to a sustainable health system”.

Colin Stevenson, vice president of quality and system performance with the NSHA, said the council is part of their overall approach to ensuring what they do reflects the needs of patients.

Council members meet 9-11 times per year. For more information, visit nshealth.ca/pfa.