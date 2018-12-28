Nova Scotia Health Authority Recruiting Midwives for St. Martha’s Hospital in Antigonish

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is recruiting midwives to be based out of St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.

In a press release, the NSHA stated the Antigonish community midwives team is being put on hold due to unexpected circumstances. Two of the three midwives serving the area are on temporary leave and one is leaving a position for personal reasons.

NSHA maternal and child health services senior director Sally Loring said they are trying to fill the vacant positions as soon as possible.

Loring said they recognize how disappointing it is for the patients of the midwives and the NSHA is reaching out to discuss their health plans moving forward, adding the NSHA is dedicated to ensuring the patients are well care for by other health care providers.

The Antigonish community midwives team is one of three across the province, with the other two located on the south shore and at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The NSHA stated there have been no funding cuts to midwifery services.