Nova Scotia Health holds Demonstration on its Virtual Urgent Care Service at Guysborough Memorial Hospital

Officials with Nova Scotia Health held a demonstration Friday on its virtual urgent care service at Guysborough Memorial Hospital.

The service has been provided at the hospital for almost a year and a half. The Director of Integrated Rural Health for the Eastern Zone, Andrew Heighton, says they want to get the word out the service is available, especially on days when the hospital’s emergency department is closed.

Heighton says when a patient arrives on site, they would be triaged by a nurse to determine whether your symptoms meet the criteria for urgent virtual care.

Patients with health concerns such as coughs, colds, sprains, urinary tract infections and prescription refills could be seen by a professional in urgent virtual care.

Heighton says if required, prescriptions could be sent to your pharmacy, and requisitions could be issued for blood work or x-rays.