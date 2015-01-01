Nova Scotia Health Hosts One-on-One Sessions for Feedback on upcoming Antigonish Collaborative Care Clinic

Nova Scotia Health is hosting one-on-one sessions with community members to gather feedback on the Antigonish Collaborative Care Clinic, set to open in 2025.

Sarah O`Brien, director of primary health care for the Eastern zone with Nova Scotia Health, said residents interested in taking part can visit the Nova Scotia Health Web site and there is a link to register in the public announcement about the sessions. If they can`t find the link, they can also email antigonishphc@novascotiahealth.ca to let them know you are interested and they will send a link.

As they move into the planning and design of the clinic, O’Brien said it is important for Nova Scotia Health to engage the community, understand their experiences, and have it be part of the planning. She said the one-on-one session allows them to understand the experiences of residents, the key challenges in accessing care, and possible improvements.

As for the next step, O’Brien said they will gather and go through the feedback they receive, as well as look at if there are more opportunities to engage the greater community in their planning.

The sessions will take place at the People’s Place Antigonish Town & County Library, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 15th, 16th and 17th. Nova Scotia Health will reach out to the successful applicants in early November to schedule their one-on-one session.