Nova Scotia Health Invests More than $200 over 10 Years to upgrade Cancer Research and Treatment

Cancer care research and treatment in Nova Scotia is getting an upgrade.

Nova Scotia Health and Varian, a U-S based company specializing in cancer care technologies have reached a 10 year oncology partnership that includes using artificial intelligence in digital imaging.

The partnership will provide the province with new, state-of-the-art equipment and software. Part of the arrangement includes expansion of the provincial cancer screening and cancer survivorship programs, earlier detection with improved diagnostics, less invasive and more personalized treatments and improved outcomes for patients.

Nova Scotia Health will spend up to $224 million over the next 10 years on the project. That includes $175 million to purchase hardware, software and digital solutions and services and $49 million for renovations for new equipment and create new jobs to support the project.

Varian will also spend up to $50 million over the same period to open a new office in Halifax, creating at least 60 jobs. The Halifax office will work with Nova Scotia Health to develop a digital imaging concept around artificial intelligence.