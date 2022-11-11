Nova Scotia Health Official says there are no plans to Reduce Services at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital

Although there are staffing shortages, Nova Scotia Health said they have no plans to reduce

services at Inverness Consolidated Memorial Hospital.

During yesterday’s regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council in Port Hood, the vice president of operations for the Eastern Zone, Brett MacDougall, said they are looking for a Nurse Practitioner, and one family doctor will be retiring soon. He said the hospital is also looking to fill several full and part-time Registered Nurse and Licenced Practical Nurse positions. He said they are looking for another Continuing Care Assistant, as well as an occupational therapist. He said travelling nurses have helped fill the gaps.

Because of lack of human resources, MacDougall said six beds have been closed.

MacDougall said the number of people using the hospital has been higher than previous years, due in part to the closure of nearby facilities like Baddeck.

EHS delays, long-term care wait times, and the impacts of COVID-19 are some of the reasons for staff shortages, said MacDougall.

Limited access to primary care, aging equipment, and housing for staff, are challenges they are working to overcome, he noted.

With flu season here, District 4 Councillor John MacLennan said hospital staff and residents are scared the emergency department is getting overwhelmed, noting that people are coming from as far away as Halifax.

Warden Bonny MacIsaac said the other worry is the fate of the hospital’s surgical department

Despite the staff shortages, MacDougall said they are committed to keeping the emergency and surgical departments open full-time, they have completed some improvements at the site, and are continuing efforts to recruit health care professionals.