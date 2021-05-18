Nova Scotia Health officials Identify 90 new cases of COVID-19

The province is reporting 90 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Health officials also say there’s been double that number of recoveries of the virus at 180.

There’s 64 new cases in the Central Zone, 17 in Eastern Zone, seven in Northern Zone and two in Western Zone.

There is community spread in Central Zone. The Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread. There some areas of concern, particularly in Sydney, Bridgewater, New Minas and Kentville. Testing has been increased in these areas.

The province has 1,345 active cases of COVID-19. There are 103 people in hospital, including 25 in ICU. The median age of those in hospital in the third wave is 56.5 for non-ICU and 59 for patients in ICU.

On Monday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,216 tests.