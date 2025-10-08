Nova Scotia Health Seeks Assistance in Locating a Missing Person from Guysborough County

Nova Scotia Health is requesting the public’s assistance is locating Barrett Fraser, 43, who is missing from an address in Guysborough County. Nova Scotia Health issued a release requesting assistance yesterday morning.

Fraser is approximately 5′ 9″ tall and weighs 214 lbs. He has short brown and grey hair and a brown and grey beard.

The patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.