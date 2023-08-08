Nova Scotia Health’s Virtual Urgent Care Service Declare a Success, Extended Indefinitely

An official with Nova Scotia Health says they are pleased with the response to its virtual urgent

care service.

The authority’s Senior Director of Global Health Systems and planning Tara Sampalli says it has been contemplating the service launch for some time, but felt in the aftermath of the flooding in July, it was a good time to launch a trial run of the service. There is no cost to the service and it’s available to all Nova Scotians with a valid health card, email and audio/video capable devices.

Sampalli says they are so pleased with the response, the authority has decided to extend the service indefinitely.

The service is for minor care needs such as prescription refills or renewals, mild strains and sprains, body aches, mild headaches, skin and eye irritations, tick bites, cough, cold or flu symptoms and mental health concerns. To access the service, call 1-833-413-0277 from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and weekends from 8 am to 12 noon.