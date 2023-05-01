Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association Conference to be Held in Antigonish

The annual spring conference of Nova Scotia Hospice Palliative Care Association will be held next week in Antigonish. The event will take place at the Charles V. Keating Center on May 11th and 12th. The association supports the education of hospice and palliative care for individuals living and dying with life-threatening illness.

One of the organizers of the conference, Andrea MacDonald, says it would be attended by volunteers in hospice palliative care, representatives of the Antigonish Town and County and Strait Richmond Palliative Care Societies, health care providers, community providers such as VON, continuing care and social workers.

MacDonald says the theme of the conference is “Navigating Hope”.

MacDonald says the conference will include panel discussions and keynote speakers.

MacDonald says it is hoped 100 to 150 delegates will attend the conference.

You can learn more about the conference by logging on to the association’s web site, nshpca.ca