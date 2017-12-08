Nova Scotia Human Rights Award presented to Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace

presented with the honour this morning in Halifax at an event hosted by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission. A group of local volunteers who helped resettle Syrian Refugees has received a Nova Scotia Human Rights Award. Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace waspresented with the honour this morning in Halifax at an event hosted by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission.

Sheila Sears accepted the award on behalf of SAFE.

Sears says SAFE will welcome a sixth family to the area in February, with another to arrive later in 2018.

Also receiving a Human Rights Award at the ceremony was former X-Men Basketball standout Wade Smith for his leadership in human rights, inclusive educaiton and community mentorship. Smith, the principal of Citadel High School in Halifax died in June from cancer.